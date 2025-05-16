Fire breaks out in an office in Delhi's Connaught Place
May 16, 2025 05:20 PM IST
A fire broke out in an office building in Connaught Place on Friday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush three fire tenders, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.
No casualties have been reported so far.
A call regarding a fire breaking out at 2.14 pm in an office in K-block was received at the fire station, he said.
"Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The fire is under control," the officer said.
