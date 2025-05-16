Menu Explore
Fire breaks out in an office in Delhi's Connaught Place

PTI |
May 16, 2025 05:20 PM IST

A call regarding a fire breaking out at 2.14 pm in an office in K-block was received at the fire station.

A fire broke out in an office building in Connaught Place on Friday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush three fire tenders, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot after a fire broke in Connaught Place.(ANI)
Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot after a fire broke in Connaught Place.(ANI)

No casualties have been reported so far.

A call regarding a fire breaking out at 2.14 pm in an office in K-block was received at the fire station, he said.

"Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The fire is under control," the officer said.

