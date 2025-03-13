Menu Explore
Fire breaks out in godown in Delhi's Okhla Phase 1, 24 fire tenders on spot

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Mar 13, 2025 07:13 PM IST

A fire broke out at a godown in Delhi's Okhla Phase-1; No casualties have been reported so far

A fire broke out at a godown in Delhi's Okhla Phase-1 on Thursday. A fire services official said that a call was received at 2:48 pm about flames near Balaji Dharam Kanta and 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A fire engine of the Delhi Fire Service. (Representative image)(File photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

"Firefighters rushed to the spot with multiple water tenders. The fire was brought under control after three hours, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures. No casualties have been reported so far," the official added.

Earlier on Thursday, at least six persons sustained injuries after a fire broke out at an eatery at the Connaught Place market in Delhi. All those injured were taken to the RML Hospital for medical treatment.

Delhi Fire Services said that a fire originated in the kitchen due to a leak from an LPG cylinder and they received an alert around 11.55 am.

(With ANI inputs)

