Fire breaks out in Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express in Madhya Pradesh

By Aniruddha Dhar
Jul 17, 2023 09:14 AM IST

A fire broke out in a coach of Vande Bharat Express train going from Bhopal to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal at Kurwai Kethora railway station.

A fire broke out in a coach of Vande Bharat Express train going from Bhopal to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal at Kurwai Kethora railway station in Madhya Pradesh earlier on Monday. However, no injury was reported in the incident, news agency PTI reported.

A fire broke out in a coach of Vande Bharat Express train going from Bhopal to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal
A fire broke out in a coach of Vande Bharat Express train going from Bhopal to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal

News agency ANI reported that all passengers are safe and the fire has been extinguished.

According to the Indian Railways, the fire was reported in the battery box of one of the coaches, when the train departed from Rani Kamalapati station, earlier known as Habibganj, towards Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

After the full examination, the train will be dispatched soon, an official of the Indian Railways said.

“Fire brigade reached the site on time and fire extinguished at 07:58 am,” ANI quoted the railway official as saying.

    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

