Stones pelted on newly launched Bengaluru Dharwad Vande Bharat Express

Stones were hurled on the newly launched Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hubballi – Dharwad on Wednesday morning, reported news agency ANI. This is the second Vande Bharat Express for Karnataka which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the last week of June. Vande Bharat expres

According to ANI, stones were pelted on train no 20661 Vande Bharat Express while going to Dharwad from Karnataka’s capital. After the train passed Kadur station and while heading towards Birur, some miscreants pelted stones on this new semi speed train. Two days ago, the first incident of stone pelting was reported on this train which damaged a window of the Dharwad – Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express.

Earlier in February this year, two windows of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express train were damaged after stones were thrown at the train between KR Puram and Bengaluru cantonment station. The railway department then expressed concern on frequent stone pelting on trains in Bengaluru division and warned people that doing such things will land them in a non bailable case.

On June 27, the Vande Bharat train was launched in Karnataka to connect important cities in the state - Dharwad, Hubballi and Davangere with the state capital Bengaluru. It is expected benefit tourists, students and industrialists, etc. in the region and will be about 30 minutes faster than the existing fastest train on the route.