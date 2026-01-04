Fireworks indoors, flammable roofs: What linked the nightclubs infernos in Switzerland and Goa

Two deadly fires barely a couple of weeks apart, one in Switzerland and another in Goa, had eerie similarities in how they unfolded — the use of fireworks indoors, coupled with flammable interiors and limited escape routes, in clubs where people were partying just as tragedy struck. People embrace outside the "Le Constellation" bar, after a fire and explosion during a New Year's Eve party where people died and others were injured, in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana in southwestern Switzerland, January 2, 2026. (REUTERS)

In Switzerland, at least 40 people were killed and over 100 were injured when a fire broke out at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve. Officials said the blaze was triggered by sparkler candles, or flares, placed on top of champagne bottles during celebrations.

In Goa, a fire tore through a packed nightclub in Arpora during a dance performance, killing 25 people and injuring many others. Authorities said the blaze was most likely caused by electrically detonated pyrotechnic guns used during the belly dance act.

Also Read | Swiss investigators believe sparkling candles atop wine bottles ignited fatal bar fire

What are some similarities? Fireworks: In Switzerland, as emergency services continue to identify those killed and injured in the blaze in Crans-Montana, officials have revealed that the fire appears to have originated from sparkler candles, also known as flares, used during celebrations.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, local attorney general Beatrice Pilloud said the flares were placed on top of champagne bottles and brought too close to the ceiling

“This led to what is referred to as a flashover incident, where the fire spread very rapidly,” Pilloud said, Sky News reported.

Investigators believe the sparklers may have ignited soundproofing insulation or foam on the club’s ceiling, causing the flames to engulf the packed venue within moments.

Authorities are examining crowd limits, emergency exits, renovation work and the materials used inside the bar.

A similar sequence of events unfolded in Goa on December 6, where a fire broke out at a nightclub.

Officials said the blaze was most likely triggered by electrically detonated pyrotechnic guns used during a belly dancing act.

Ceiling: In Goa, as the fireworks shot upward, they struck a ceiling made of bamboo, fibre and straw-like material, which caught fire almost instantly.

Eyewitnesses told HT that the flames spread within minutes, trapping several people inside the roughly 300-square-metre club. Investigators noted that a highly flammable thatched roof and stacks of alcohol stored inside the venue fuelled the blaze.

In Switzerland, too, authorities are probing whether ceiling foam contributed to the rapid spread of fire.

Narrow approach lanes: In Switzerland, videos and witness accounts suggest people struggled to escape as the flames moved quickly across crowded indoor spaces, according to a report by The Guardian.

In Goa, evacuation was further hampered by inadequate exits, with only a few functional doors for an estimated 200 people inside.

Narrow approach lanes delayed rescue efforts, forcing fire tenders to park nearly 400 metres away.

Similar concerns about access and escape routes are under scrutiny in the Swiss investigation.

Both Goa and Crans-Montana are major tourist spots, where clubbing is part of the charm, and pubs and bars line the streets, often packed next to each other with tight lanes heightening the bustle and also proving to be a major challenge in case of tragedies.

Charges against owners and ongoing investigation: Goa Police have initiated the process of securing a Blue Corner Notice against British national Surinder Kumar Khosla, an accused in the December 6 nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives, PTI reported.

Police have so far arrested eight people in the case, including nightclub owners Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra and Ajay Gupta, along with five others.

In Switzerland, Valais public prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the operators of the Le Constellation Bar in Crans-Montana following a fatal fire on New Year’s Eve.

After an initial probe, a criminal case of negligent homicide, bodily harm and negligent causing of a conflagration was launched late Friday against the bar’s two operators, police said in a statement.

According to multiple media reports, the bar is owned by a French couple. One of them, a woman, was inside the bar at the time and suffered burns to her arm but survived, while the man was elsewhere, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.