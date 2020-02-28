e-paper
FIRs filed in Delhi riot cases double in last twenty-four hours

48 FIRs had been registered till Thursday morning and the jump may indicate investigations into the three-day long riots may be picking up pace.

Feb 28, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Communal violence in Delhi has taken at least 42 lives since Sunday.(HT Photo/Amal KS)
         

The number of FIRs filed for Delhi riots more than doubled in the last 24 hours to reach the figure of 123 whereas the total number of detentions/arrests reached 630-mark on Friday evening, said Delhi Police.

“We have registered 123 FIRs so far, around 630 people have been arrested detained/arrested,” said MS Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO.

48 FIRs had been registered till Thursday morning and the jump may indicate investigations into the three-day long riots may be picking up pace.

Delhi police had transferred all riot cases to two SITs constituted in the crime branch on Thursday evening and directed that all FIRs registered in various police stations in the riot-hit northeast Delhi area be transferred to the team.

Delhi police was pulled up by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday over alleged laxity in registering FIRs against people whose statements may have stoked the violence in the city that has claimed at least 42 lives since Monday morning.

The police force was asked to view videos of political leaders’ provocative speeches and register FIRs for hate speech, however, the order was relaxed next day allowing the Centre time till April 13 to respond.

Ex-Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan, arrested in connection with the violence in Khureji Khas area on February 26, was denied bail by a court on Friday. The court said the charges against her were serious.

The police also started an “outreach programme” with its officials meeting religious figures including ‘Imams’ and ‘Maulavis’ of mosques in the riot-hit areas of Kardampuri and Kabir Nagar.

Several residents from the affected areas have claimed the presence of outsiders among the rioters.

Senior police officials took stock of the situation keeping Friday prayers in mind and amid apprehensions that some miscreants may take advantage of large gatherings create unrest, they said.

