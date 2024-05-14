 ‘FIRs like medals for speaking truth’: BJP's Madhavi Latha | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘FIRs like medals for speaking truth’: BJP's Madhavi Latha

ByShobhit Gupta
May 14, 2024 04:14 PM IST

Madhavi Latha triggered a controversy during the polling after a video emerged where she was seen checking id cards of burqa-clad Muslim women at polling booth.

Kompella Madhavi Latha, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from the Hyderabad constituency, who has been booked for checking the identities of Muslim women voters at a polling station, clarified her act saying that she received information that the presiding officer of the booth had caught a minor girl casting her vote.

BJP candidate Madhavi Latha checks identity of voters at a polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hyderabad.(PTI)
BJP candidate Madhavi Latha checks identity of voters at a polling station during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Hyderabad.(PTI)

BJP's Madhavi Latha checks identities of Muslim women, asks them to lift burqa

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"We got the information that the presiding officer caught a minor girl casting her vote... They are not registering an FIR. They are free to register an FIR on me but not on others... My FIR started from 'Ram Baan'... I am getting the medal like FIRs for telling the truth..." news agency ANI quoted Latha as saying.

The BJP leader triggered a controversy during the polling on Monday after a video emerged where she was seen checking identity cards of burqa-clad Muslim women at a polling booth, asking them to lift or remove their veil. The police have also registered a case against Latha under sections 171C, 186, 505(1)(c) of IPC and Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act.

Defending her act, Latha said that she had only requested the women to verify their identity and there was nothing wrong with this.

Case filed against BJP's Madhavi Latha over ‘arrow’ gesture; she reacts

"I am a candidate. As per law, the candidate has the right to check the ID cards without the facemasks. I am not a man, I am a woman and with a lot of humbleness, I have only requested them - can I please see and verify with the ID cards? If somebody wants to make a big issue out of it, that means they are scared," she said.

Earlier, Latha was booked for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community by purportedly gesturing to shoot an arrow towards a mosque during a Ram Navami procession on April 17.

Latha is contesting against Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. This is the first time that the BJP has fielded a female candidate from the Hyderabad constituency.

Case filed against Amit Shah for poll code violation in Hyderabad

In the polling, which concluded on Monday, Telangana has reported 64.93% voter turnout. Bhongir segment witnessed the highest turnout at 76.47% while Hyderabad logged 46.08%, according to the Election Commission statistics.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / ‘FIRs like medals for speaking truth’: BJP's Madhavi Latha

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On