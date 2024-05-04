Case filed against Amit Shah for poll code violation in Hyderabad

A case has been registered against union home minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders, including Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate K Madhavi Latha, G Kishan Reddy, T Yaman Singh and Raja Singh for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) by using children during their election campaign in Hyderabad. Amit Shah in Hyderabad(X/ @TheNaveena)

Follow Elections LIVE Updates

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Hyderabad police filed the case on a complaint by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice- president Niranjan Reddy, in which the latter claimed that in the BJP rally from Laldawaza to Sudha Talkies on May 1 in which several BJP leaders, including Shah participated, a few children were seen on the dais with Shah.

Reddy further claimed that one of the children was even seen with a BJP symbol, highlighting that it was a clear violation of the guidelines of the Election Commission, according to information available in the FIR accessed by HT Telugu.

"This is a clear violation of guidelines of Election Commission. we are attaching here with a photo for your kind perusal," the complaint further said.

Also Read: Amit Shah blames Sharad Pawar for closure of cooperative sugar mills in Maha

Responding to the complaint, the Election Commission ordered Hyderabad Police Commissioner Srinivas Reddy (Hyderabad CP) to conduct an inquiry into the incident. On the orders of the CP, South Zone DCP Sneha Mehara took up the investigation and registered a case. Mughalpura police (moghalpura police station) is investigating the case.

Police registered the case under IPC Section 188 (violation of an order issued by a public servant ) and are probing it further.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier issued directions to political parties to refrain from using children in election campaigns, conveying that it would have a “zero tolerance” approach on the matter.

“The Election Commission of India has issued strict directives regarding use of children in any election-related activities. Political parties have been advised not to use children in election campaigns in any form whatsoever including distribution of posters/pamphlets or to participate in slogan shouting, campaign rallies, election meetings, etc,” an ECI statement said.

Also Read: Amit Shah takes ‘Chandrayaan’ dig at Rahul Gandhi, Sonia over Raebareli candidature

Elections 2024:

The BJP has fielded Madhavi Latha from Hyderabad against sitting MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Hyderabad will go to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

(With inputs from agencies)