Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: AAP campaign song gets poll body approval after modifications

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission of India has approved Aam Aadmi's Lok Sabha elections campaign song after the party made modifications to it, PTI reported on Friday, citing officials. AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, who penned and voiced the song, also confirmed that the song has been approved.

The party had claimed on April 28 that the Election Commission "banned" its campaign song "Jail ka jawab vote se denge". The poll body, however, asked the AAP to modify the song's contents since it violated the commission's guidelines and advertising codes.

Meanwhile, campaigning of political parties is in full swing ahead of the voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. A total of 94 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and Union Territories will go to polls on May 7. All 26 seats of Gujarat will vote in a single phase on this day. The votes will be counted on June 4.

