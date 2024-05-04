Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: AAP campaign song gets poll body approval after modifications
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Schedule of remaining phases
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission of India has approved Aam Aadmi's Lok Sabha elections campaign song after the party made modifications to it, PTI reported on Friday, citing officials. AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, who penned and voiced the song, also confirmed that the song has been approved. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here....Read More
The party had claimed on April 28 that the Election Commission "banned" its campaign song "Jail ka jawab vote se denge". The poll body, however, asked the AAP to modify the song's contents since it violated the commission's guidelines and advertising codes.
Meanwhile, campaigning of political parties is in full swing ahead of the voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. A total of 94 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and Union Territories will go to polls on May 7. All 26 seats of Gujarat will vote in a single phase on this day. The votes will be counted on June 4.
Also Read | Lok Sabha polls phase 3: Know about the voting day, total seats & constituencies
More highlights of the Lok Sabha elections
- Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's jibe at Rahul Gandhi that he ran away from Amethi, saying BJP icons LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had contested the Lok Sabha elections from two seats.
- Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov was seen engaging in a banter with an X user over Rahul Gandhi's nomination from Rae Bareli for the Lok Sabha elections. Replying to a user on X, the chess legend said that one should “win Rae Bareli before challenging the top”.
- The Peoples Democratic Party led by Mehbooba Mufti is on a revival mode after losing most of its senior leaders post the abrogation of Article 370-- courtesy vigorous poll campaigning, symbolism and messaging of being left alone for Lok Sabha elections.'
- The first third gender candidate so far in the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, filed his nomination papers from the South Delhi constituency on Friday. Rajan Singh, 26, wearing a dhoti, cap and gold jewellery, reached alone to file nomination papers at the office of the returning officer of South Delhi in Saket.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Mansukh Mandaviya holds 'parbhat feri' in Porbandar
"Waking up early and doing 'bhajan' and going around the village is a traditional thing. During my election campaigns, I go to the villages early morning and get connected to the people and also interact with them. This is also one of my ways to get connected to the public..." Mandaviya tells ANI.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: 5 Telangana Congress workers held in connection with Amit Shah's doctored video case
Five Congress workers from party’s Telangana unit were arrested in connection with the morphed video of Union home minister Amit Shah’s speech at an election rally in Siddipet last month, said police on Friday, adding the workers were later released on bail.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's schedule today
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to meet leaders of the Koli Samaj in Kalaburagi at 5pm and attend a public meeting in Kalaburagi North, Karnataka at 7.45pm.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Garry Kasparov's X banter over Rahul Gandhi's chess video
Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov on Friday engaged in banter with an X user over Rahul Gandhi's nomination from Rae Bareli for the Lok Sabha elections. Replying to a user on X, the chess legend said that one should “win Rae Bareli before challenging the top”. More details.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Kharge reacts to PM Modi's 'Rae Bareli' jibe at Rahul Gandhi
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's jibe at Rahul Gandhi that he ran away from Amethi, saying BJP icons LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had contested the Lok Sabha elections from two seats. Read more.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: What was the controversy regarding AAP's campaign song
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on April 28 that the Election Commission "banned" its campaign song "Jail ka jawab vote se denge". The poll body, however, asked the AAP to modify the song's contents since it violated the commission's guidelines and advertising codes.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LI: AAP campaign song gets poll body approval after modifications
The Election Commission of India has approved Aam Aadmi's Lok Sabha elections campaign song after the party made modifications to it, PTI reported on Friday, citing officials. AAP MLA Dilip Pandey, who penned and voiced the song, also confirmed that the song has been approved.