1st third gender candidate for LS polls 2024 in Delhi files nomination

The first third gender candidate so far in the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, filed his nomination papers from the South Delhi constituency on Friday. Transgender candidate Rajan Singh, running independently for the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat, arrives to file nomination for Lok Sabha Elections, in New Delhi, India, on Friday(Hindustan Times)

26-year-old Rajan Singh, wearing a dhoti, cap and gold jewelleries, reached alone for filing nomination papers at the office of the returning officer of South Delhi in Saket.

"I am contesting this election to draw the attention of people as well as the authorities towards the problems faced by the third gender persons due to lack of separate civic amenities for them and also for their social acceptance and rights," Singh told PTI.

Singh, a native of Bihar, lives in Sangam Vihar area of the city.

"I want the government to set up a national trans-gender commission so that our basic needs and necessities, such as separate washrooms and queues at government offices and service providers, and also at least one per cent reservation in jobs and education could materialise," Singh said.

Singh has declared assets of ₹one lakh cash in hand and total movable assets worth ₹15.10 lakh, including 200 gm gold and more than ₹10,000, in a bank account.

Singh declared no immovable assets in the poll affidavit.

"My father was an electrician when we shifted to Delhi from Bihar in 2010. Life is tough for everyone, but for us it is tougher as we also have to fight for our identity, acceptance and equal rights."

Singh claimed it took three years to have an identity certificate because of lengthy procedure and said males and females do not have to provide any gender proof.

The filing of nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls is an effort to make the presence of a third gender felt by the people and draw attention of the voters towards their rights, Singh said.

"If I win, I will address basic needs for the third gender," Singh said pointing there are even animal welfare boards for their protection but there is no such arrangement for the third gender people.

The third gender have been recognised on official papers but they are yet to be accepted by the society, Singh said questioning why there were no leaders in any major political party from the community, Singh added.