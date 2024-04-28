 Lok Sabha polls phase 3: Know about the voting day, total seats & constituencies | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Lok Sabha polls phase 3: Know about the voting day, total seats & constituencies

ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2024 05:31 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections: A total of 1,351 candidates will contest in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The first two phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are over. The first phase took place on April 19 across 102 constituencies. The second phase was held on April 26 in 89 constituencies. Follow full coverage of Lok Sabha elections here.

Lok Sabha elections: A man leaves after casting his vote at a polling station during the second phase of voting in Ajmer on April 26, 2024.(AFP)
Lok Sabha elections: A man leaves after casting his vote at a polling station during the second phase of voting in Ajmer on April 26, 2024.(AFP)

According to the data provided by the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 62% was recorded in the first phase of the elections and around 60.96% (provisionally) in the second phase.

In the first phase of the elections on April 19, the total number of candidates in the fray was 1,625. In the second phase held on April 26, 1,198 candidates contested the elections.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,351 candidates will contest in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: 3rd phase polling date

Voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections will occur on May 7.

Lok Sabha elections: Total number of seats

A total of 94 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and Union Territories will go to polls on May 7.

All 26 seats of Gujarat will vote in a single phase on this day.

Lok Sabha elections: Constituencies that will go for elections in phase 3

Assam: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati

Bihar: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria

Chhattisgarh: Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur

Goa: North Goa, South Goa

Gujarat: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad

Karnataka: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga

Madhya Pradesh: Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha

Maharashtra: Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle

Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly

West Bengal: Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad

Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu: Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu

Jammu and Kashmir: Anantnag-Rajouri

Lok Sabha elections 2024: When will the results be announced?

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases beginning on April 19, and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
