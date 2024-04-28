Lok Sabha polls phase 3: Know about the voting day, total seats & constituencies
Lok Sabha elections: A total of 1,351 candidates will contest in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
The first two phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are over. The first phase took place on April 19 across 102 constituencies. The second phase was held on April 26 in 89 constituencies. Follow full coverage of Lok Sabha elections here.
According to the data provided by the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 62% was recorded in the first phase of the elections and around 60.96% (provisionally) in the second phase.
In the first phase of the elections on April 19, the total number of candidates in the fray was 1,625. In the second phase held on April 26, 1,198 candidates contested the elections.
According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,351 candidates will contest in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: 3rd phase polling date
Voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections will occur on May 7.
Lok Sabha elections: Total number of seats
A total of 94 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and Union Territories will go to polls on May 7.
All 26 seats of Gujarat will vote in a single phase on this day.
Lok Sabha elections: Constituencies that will go for elections in phase 3
Assam: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati
Bihar: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria
Chhattisgarh: Sarguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur
Goa: North Goa, South Goa
Gujarat: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad
Karnataka: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Shimoga
Madhya Pradesh: Bhind, Bhopal, Guna, Gwalior, Morena, Rajgarh, Sagar, Vidisha
Maharashtra: Baramati, Raigad, Osmanabad, Latur (SC), Solapur (SC), Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle
Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal, Hathras, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly
West Bengal: Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad
Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu: Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu
Jammu and Kashmir: Anantnag-Rajouri
Lok Sabha elections 2024: When will the results be announced?
The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases beginning on April 19, and the counting of votes will take place on June 4.
