Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
Lok Sabha polls phase 3 has over 1,350 candidates: Seat with most nominations is…

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 08:47 PM IST

The third phase of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 7.

The Election Commission announced on Tuesday that a total of 1,351 candidates will contest in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 7.

Polling officials collect VVPATs and other voting materials.(Representative Image)
Lok Sabha elections third phase | 10 points

1. 1351 candidates from 12 States/UTs will contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 3.

2. Eight candidates will contest the adjourned poll in 29-Betul (ST) parliamentary constituency (PC) of Madhya Pradesh.

3. One candidate from Surat, Gujarat, has been elected unopposed.

4. Withdrawal of candidature deadline for all 12 States/UTs was Monday.

5. A total of 2963 nominations were filed for 95 PCs in phase 3.

6. Last date for filing nominations for phase 3 was April 19.

7. After scrutiny, 1563 nominations were found valid.

8. Gujarat had the highest nominations with 658 from 26 PCs.

9. Maharashtra followed with 519 nominations from 11 PCs.

10. 40-Osmanabad in Maharashtra received the most nominations (77), followed by 5-Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh (68).

State/UT wise details for Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

1. Assam

• Number of PCs in third phase: 4

• Nomination forms received: 126

• Valid candidates after scrutiny: 52

• Final Contesting Candidates after withdrawal: 47

2. Bihar

• Number of PCs in third phase: 5

• Nomination forms received: 141

• Valid candidates after scrutiny: 54

• Final Contesting Candidates after withdrawal: 54

3. Chhattisgarh

• Number of PCs in third phase: 7

• Nomination forms received: 319

• Valid candidates after scrutiny: 187

• Final Contesting Candidates after withdrawal: 168

4. Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

• Number of PCs in third phase: 2

• Nomination forms received: 28

• Valid candidates after scrutiny: 13

• Final Contesting Candidates after withdrawal: 12

5. Goa

• Number of PCs in third phase: 2

• Nomination forms received: 33

• Valid candidates after scrutiny: 16

• Final Contesting Candidates after withdrawal: 16

6. Gujarat

• Number of PCs in third phase: 26

• Nomination forms received: 658

• Valid candidates after scrutiny: 328

• Final Contesting Candidates after withdrawal: 266

7. Jammu & Kashmir

• Number of PCs in third phase: 1

• Nomination forms received: 28

• Valid candidates after scrutiny: 21

• Final Contesting Candidates after withdrawal: 20

8. Karnataka

• Number of PCs in third phase: 14

• Nomination forms received: 503

• Valid candidates after scrutiny: 272

• Final Contesting Candidates after withdrawal: 227

9. Madhya Pradesh

• Number of PCs in third phase: 9

• Nomination forms received: 236

• Valid candidates after scrutiny: 140

• Final Contesting Candidates after withdrawal: 127

10. Maharashtra

• Number of PCs in third phase: 11

• Nomination forms received: 519

• Valid candidates after scrutiny: 317

• Final Contesting Candidates after withdrawal: 258

11. Uttar Pradesh

• Number of PCs in third phase: 10

• Nomination forms received: 271

• Valid candidates after scrutiny: 104

• Final Contesting Candidates after withdrawal: 100

12. West Bengal

• Number of PCs in third phase: 4

• Nomination forms received: 101

• Valid candidates after scrutiny: 59

• Final Contesting Candidates after withdrawal: 57

Total:

• Number of PCs in third phase: 95

• Nomination forms received: 2963

• Valid candidates after scrutiny: 1563

• Final Contesting Candidates after withdrawal: 1352

India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Lok Sabha polls phase 3 has over 1,350 candidates: Seat with most nominations is…
