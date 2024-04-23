Lok Sabha polls: Opposition ups ante over PM Modi’s Rajasthan rally remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation that his predecessor Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had advocated that Muslims have first right to country’s resources has raised a political storm in the middle of the election campaign. The Opposition parties have lodged a slew of protests over what the PM said in two rallies in Rajasthan. The Congress party went to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking action against PM Modi. (PTI file photo)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described Modi’s comments as “hate speech” and said that he had “lowered the dignity of political discourse”.

PM’s remarks spark political firestorm

The Congress party went to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking action against Modi. The Congress complaint highlighted one part of Modi’s speech in which he said: “When they (Congress) were in power earlier, they said that Muslims have the first right to the country’s resources. So, who will they redistribute resources to? Those who have more children. Those who are infiltrators. Will your hard-earned money be given to infiltrators? Will you accept that? The Congress manifesto says they will take stock of the gold owned by our mothers and sisters, and then they will redistribute that wealth. And distribute it to those who, according to the Manmohan Singh government, have the first right on resources — Muslims. This is Urban Naxal thinking, and mothers and sisters, they will not even spare your Mangalsutra. They will stoop to this level.”

Kharge said on X, “Today Modi ji’s panic-filled speech showed that INDIA is winning in the first phase results. What Modi ji said is not only a hate speech but also a well thought out ploy to divert attention... The 140 crore people of the country are no longer going to fall prey to this lie. Our manifesto is for every Indian. It talks about equality for all. It talks about justice for all. The judiciary of the Congress is based on the foundation of truth, but it seems that the throne of the dictator in the form of Goebbels is now shaking. In the history of India, no Prime Minister has lowered the dignity of his post as much as Modiji has.”

The ECI, however, declined comment on Modi’s speech, which the Congress said violates several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also the Model Code of Conduct, and has prompted a flurry of complaints to the poll panel.

Tejashwi to Modi: Abandon politics of hatred

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday took a dig at PM Modi over his much-debated remarks against the Congress party’s policies. Yadav on Monday accused the prime minister of resorting to politics of hatred and ignoring the real issues of the people in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

“PM Modi should talk about real issues. We appeal with folded hands for PM Modi to abandon politics of hatred and focus on substantial matters. The youth, the elderly, the working class, the farmers, and our mothers and sisters all have a common target, like Arjuna, and that is poverty, inflation, unemployment, and a failing economy. These are the actual issues,” Yadav said.

Did Singh actually say Muslims should have first right to resources?

At the 52nd national development council meeting, Singh was speaking about “collective priorities.” former PM Singh had remarked on the need to develop several sectors – like agriculture, irrigation, water resources, health, education and others.

These sectors needed development, “along with programmes for the upliftment of SC/STs, other backward classes, minorities, and women and children. We will have to devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably in the fruits of development. They must have the first claim on resources,” Singh said.

With this, it becomes clear that former PM Singh had stressed on the importance of prioritising plans and schemes which work towards uplifting Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), other backward classes, women, children, and minorities, and not just the Muslim community.

Tihar gave false report on insulin: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the Tihar jail administration of issuing a false and misleading statement about his diabetic condition under political pressure and said he has been asking for insulin every day.

Meanwhile, a city court directed the AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine Kejriwal to determine whether he needs insulin to control his blood sugar levels. It said the home-cooked food that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener was consuming was different from the diet chart prepared by his doctor.

The chief minister had alleged he was not being administered insulin in jail leading to “alarming” rise in his blood sugar levels.

In a letter to the jail superintendent on Monday, Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar prison, rejected the jail administration’s claim that the issue of insulin was never raised by him in his consultations with the doctors.