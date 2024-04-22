 ‘We appeal PM Modi to abandon politics of hatred,’ says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
‘We appeal PM Modi to abandon politics of hatred,’ says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 07:48 PM IST

Tejashwi Yadav has taken a dig at PM Modi over his recent remarks in Rajasthan against Congress party's policies.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his much-debated remarks against the Congress party's policies. Yadav on Monday accused the prime minister of resorting to politics of hatred and ignoring the real issues of the people in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (ANI)
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (ANI)

"PM Modi should talk about real issues. We appeal with folded hands for PM Modi to abandon politics of hatred and focus on substantial matters. The youth, the elderly, the working class, the farmers, and our mothers and sisters all have a common target, like Arjuna, and that is poverty, inflation, unemployment, and a failing economy. These are the actual issues," Yadav said.

The RJD leader said that PM Modi only talks about religious structures and similar issues. Yadav appealed to the Prime Minister to address issues like unemployment and poverty.

“It is unbecoming of a Prime Minister to only talk about temples and mosques, and Hindu-Muslim issues. All citizens, especially the majority population, are troubled by unemployment and poverty. Our soldiers are troubled by the Agniveer scheme. Why isn't he addressing these matters?” said Yadav.

What PM Modi said in Rajasthan on which Yadav has reacted

During his speech in Rajasthan's Banswara, PM Modi labelled the Congress mindset ‘urban naxal’.

He said, “The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets.”

PM Modi was referring to ex-PM Manmohan Singh's remarks made in December 2006.

To be sure, a 2006 PMO clarification showed that the former PM Singh had said that all underprivileged sections needed to be uplifted and therefore had the first right to resources.

