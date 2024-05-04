BJP's Hindutva is ‘gaumutradhari’: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the party's Hindutva is ‘gaumutradhari’ (regressive), while his party's Hindutva is “reformist”. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)

Thackeray's comment comes shortly after union home minister Amit Shah attacked the Shiv Sena (UBT) over its Hindutva ideology.

“BJP's Hindutva is gaumutradhari. Our Hindutva is reformist…When the INDIA alliance comes to power, I will ensure the lost glory of Maharashtra is reclaimed,” Thackeray said while addressing an election rally in Kankavali in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg district.

During his speech, the former Maharashtra chief minister also accused the Centre of “looting” Maharashtra.

Earlier on Friday, Shah slammed Thackeray, questioning if he can “mention freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue, V D Savarkar in his speeches”.

“What are you as Shiv Sena chief if you are ashamed of taking Savarkar's name. You are running a 'nakli' (fake) Shiv Sena. The real Shiv Sena is with (chief minister) Eknath Shinde,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shah also hit out at Uddhav Thackeray Thackeray over Balashaheb Thackeray's legacy.

“You (Uddhav) do not get Balasaheb's (Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray) legacy this way. You may be his son, but his legacy is with Narayan Rane, Eknath Shinde and Raj Thackeray. You have abandoned his legacy," he said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP won 23 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena won 18 seats. The NCP bagged four seats, and the Congress got only one seat. Even though the BJP got a higher number of seats, since the Shiv Sena (undivided), Congress and NCP were a part of the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ coalition, they formed the government in Maharashtra.

However, in 2022, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction broke away from the party and rebelled against Thackeray's leadership. Shinde eventually formed the government with the support of the BJP. Subsequently, the Election Commission allotted the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and its bow and arrow symbol to the Eknath Shinde camp.

(With inputs from PTI)