Manish Tewari says will make up for BJP’s 10 lost years

INDIA bloc’s Chandigarh candidate Manish Tewari on Friday assured the people of the city that he will make up for the loss of 10 precious years under the BJP rule. INDIA bloc’s candidate Manish Tewari interacting with voters in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT photo)

He said unlike the BJP, the Congress had a multi-pronged vision of development, which not only took into account the needs of the nation as a whole, but also the local needs, besides reaching out to help needy individuals like the unemployed youth or poor families by providing them regular monthly income directly.

Tewari was interacting with people in various markets and residential areas in Sectors 52, 21 and 22. “The BJP had everything at its disposal and still the city slid in every aspect and so much so the City Beautiful is no longer counted among the cleanest cities in the country,” he observed.

“I have a vision, which I will soon be spelling out, for building a prosperous and progressive Chandigarh, where development does not take a back seat any further,” the two-time MP and former Union minister assured residents.

Earlier in the morning, accompanied by Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky and other senior leaders, Tewari went around the Sector 52 market and residential areas, leading a foot march, where hundreds of party workers joined him.

He interacted with shopkeepers, traders and residents, asking them about their issues, while assuring them to resolve them at the earliest.

Later, Tewari held an interaction with citizens in Sector 21, where justice Ajay Tewari (retd) and former minister Naseeb Singh Gill were also present. He also attended a party meeting in Maloya, where several new members were welcomed in the party.