‘First govt to fall in cinema halls’: Akhilesh's 2027 claim with a dig at Yogi Adityanath biopic ‘Ajey’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday deployed sarcasm, and a loaded reference to CM Yogi Adityanath's biopic currently in theatres, to claim the state's BJP government would meet its end in the 2027 elections, due in about a year and a half from now. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at CM Yogi Adityanath in his X post.(ANI)

“I've heard that four BJP MLAs didn't even go to watch the film, nor did anyone post a photo of themselves watching it,” Akhilesh, a former chief minister and currently a Lok Sabha member, posted on X.

‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’ released on September 19, 2025.

“It seems the filmmakers forgot to issue a whip to ensure people watched the film. By this logic, the government would be considered fallen, and this would be the first government to fall not in the 'House' but in the 'cinema hall',” Akhilesh further said, in Hindi.

Referring to the SP-Congress or INDIA bloc's outperformance of the ruling BJP in UP in the 2024 LS polls, he said: “The voters will reject them again in 2027 and exorcise the ghost of their arrogance.”

He also sought to share what he said were reviews of ‘Ajey’, the movie, and furthered the jibe: “Film critics are saying that an SIT needs to be formed to investigate the reasons behind the film's failure. Anyway, one reason is that the audience wants to watch genuine emotional films, but this film is miles away from the truth and also from human sensitivities.”

'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' is a biographical drama based on Yogi Adityanath, inspired by the book ‘The Monk Who Became Chief Minister’ by Shantanu Gupta.

Directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Ritu Mengi, the film stars Anant Joshi in the lead role, alongside Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ajay Mengi, Pawan Malhotra, Rajesh Khattar, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Sarwar Ahuja in pivotal roles.

A special screening was held in Delhi, and the film was then released in theatres. It has mixed reviews, and audience reaction has not been thunderous.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla, who attended the special screening, shared his thoughts about it with news agency ANI. “This story is about how a person first becomes a 'yogi' and then becomes an important figure for the state… In the last 7-8 years, CM Yogi Adityanath has transformed Uttar Pradesh… under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi. This reflects his character.”

Veteran actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal also spoke about his experience of working on the film: “I had read Shantanu Gupta's book and found it very engaging. So, when I heard that a film was being made based on it, I immediately showed interest. And most importantly, I felt that Ajay bhai (Ajay Mengi) is making this film with absolutely no ulterior motive. He isn't seeking an election ticket, government contracts, or land. He is creating this film purely out of love and respect for Yogi ji, and I truly admire that.”