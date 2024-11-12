‘Ek Rahenge To Safe Rahenge’: BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla's pic has a special message

Bharatiya Janata Party's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared a picture with spiritual gurus supporting the party's 'Ek Rahenge Toh Safe Rahenge' campaign. BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla with religious gurus Baba Ramdev and Bageshwar Baba,(X)

The highlight of the now-viral picture is the presence of Baba Ramdev and Bageshwar Baba.

In the image, Poonawalla can be seen wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's latest slogan 'Ek rahenge to safe rahenge."

The phrase effectively complements the saffron camp's 'baatenge toh kaatenge' campaign that has been launched ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Prominent BJP figures, including PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have adopted this phrase during their speeches in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Recently, Modi delivered a powerful message at a rally in Jharkhand, where he strongly criticised the Congress and its "shahi parivar," accusing them of trying to disrupt the unity among ST, SC, and OBC communities to "seize reservations through malicious intent."

He encouraged the audience to remain united, stating, "Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge."

Mahayuti shakeup: BJP's 'batenge toh katenge' pitch

However, the BJP's 'batenge toh katenge' message has left its Mahayuti allies uneasy, with many asserting that Maharashtra should be united rather than divided leading to the 'ek hai toh safe hai' slogan within its camp.

Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

Yogi Adityanath on 'Ek Rahenge To Safe Rahenge'

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the ruling JMM-led coalition of converting Jharkhand into a 'dharmashala' for Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Addressing an election rally at Bhawnathpur in Garhwa, the BJP leader said, "Batenge to katenge, ek rahenge to safe rahege (If divided, we will be wiped out; if united, we will remain safe)."

Adityanath alleged that the JMM-led government in Jharkhand fuelled corruption, anarchy and looting of natural resources.