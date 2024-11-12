'Aghadi biggest khiladi in corruption': PM Modi attacks MVA alliance in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called the Maha Vikas Aghadi – the opposition's alliance comprising Congress, NCP (SCP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) – the biggest khiladi (player) in corruption. Chandrapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Maharashtra. (PTI)

Addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Chimur, PM Modi alleged that the alliance is an expert in hampering development.

"The people here have been demanding rail connectivity for decades, but Congress and the Aghadi parties never allowed it to happen. The rapid development of Maharashtra is beyond the reach of these Aghadi parties. They have specialised in putting brakes on development. Stopping, hindering and misleading — these are the skills Congress excels at. Aghadi, in other words, is the biggest ‘khiladi’ in corruption," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi further said the Congress wants to divide the Tribal community into castes.

“The tribal population in our country is around 10%. Congress wants to divide the Adivasi community into castes and weaken them... Congress wants you to fight internally and break your unity... If the Adivasi community gets divided into castes, it will end its identity and strength... The prince of Congress has announced this in a foreign country... We don't have to become a part of Congress conspiracy and we have to stay united,” he added.He was referring to Congress stalwart Rahul Gandhi's caste census promise.

PM Modi also mentioned the Article 370 resolution promulgated by the National Conference government in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

"Congress and its allies have been politically benefiting from violence and separatism. Just a few weeks ago, we saw what happened in Jammu and Kashmir. This region has been burning for decades due to separatism and terrorism. The law under which all this happened was Article 370. And this Article 370 was a legacy of Congress. As soon as we abolished it, we fully integrated Kashmir with India and its Constitution," he said.

He also attacked the Gandhi family. He alleged the family thinks it was born to rule the country.

"That is the reason that after Independence, the Congress never allowed Dalits, backward classes and Adivasis to progress,” Modi said.

"The Congress gets annoyed with (the topic of) reservations. In the 1980s, when Rajiv Gandhi led the party, it published an advertisement raising questions over the special rights enjoyed by Dalits, backward classes and Adivasis,” Modi added.

He said the BJP-led Mahayuti will retain power in Maharashtra with a massive majority.

The Maharashtra election is scheduled for November 20. The results will be declared on November 23.

