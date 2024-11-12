Amit Shah warns JMM, Congress: ‘Those who looted money to be hanged upside down’

Jharkhand assembly election: Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah issued a warning to the JMM-Congress alliance on Tuesday, saying those who looted money in Jharkhand will be “hanged upside down”. Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for the Jharkhand assembly election in Jharia, Jharkhand. (PTI)

"Here crores of rupees have been seized from Congress and JMM leaders, all this money belongs to the youth and mothers and sisters of Jharia and Dhanbad. You form the BJP government, we will straighten out the looters of these crores of rupees by hanging them upside down. The money they have looted from the poor tribals, backward classes and youth of Jharkhand, every penny of it will be recovered from them and deposited in the treasury of Jharkhand," he said at a rally in Dhanbad.

Amit Shah accused Congress stalwart Rahul Gandhi of not fulfilling his election promises.

"Rahul Baba makes many announcements which are not fulfilled. Now you are also saying no and Rahul Baba's party president Kharge ji is also saying that nothing is going to be fulfilled. But Modi's guarantee is written in stone. We will fulfil every guarantee," he added.

He exhorted the people of Jharkhand to vote for the BJP.

"On the coming 20th, all of you have to vote. Your every vote will decide the future of Jharkhand. Your one vote will decide whether you want JMM, which makes itself a millionaire-billionaire, or you want Narendra Modi's government, which makes poor mothers Lakhpati Didi," he added.

On Monday, Amit Shah promised that if the BJP wins the Jharkhand assembly election, it will form a panel to identify and drive out “infiltrators” from the state.

He also vowed that foreign infiltrators would not be allowed to usurp land by marrying tribal women.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told ANI that attempts were being made to scare off people.

"But the public is with us. We will have to be alert. We will have to avoid the mischief they did on 20 seats in Haryana...We will have to be alert till the end. We will have to work carefully. But we are confident that in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand, people will be influenced by the issues being raised by the Congress party and its allies and give a clear and decisive mandate to MVA in Maharashtra and Congress-JMM Alliance in Jharkhand," he said.

The Jharkhand assembly elections will take place on November 13 and 20. The results will be declared on November 23.