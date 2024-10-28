Himanta Biswa Sarma claims Muslim population hike in Jharkhand: ‘Simple mathematics’

Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP's co-in-charge for the Jharkhand assembly elections, alleged on Monday that the Muslim population in the state is increasing and the tribal population is decreasing. He claimed infiltration is the reason behind the rise in the Muslim population in the state. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

"I ignited fire against infiltrators. Lord Hanuman had also set fire in Lanka. We have to set fire against infiltrators and make Jharkhand a golden land. In Santhal Pargana, the tribal population is decreasing and the Muslim population is increasing," he told ANI.

He wondered what is the reason for the increase in Muslim population if not infiltration.

"Not every Muslim is an infiltrator but how is the population of Muslims increasing every 5 years? Is a family giving birth to 10-12 children? If families are not giving birth to so many children, then definitely people are coming from outside. This is simple mathematics. We will win the elections but that is not the main priority, it is to throw out infiltrators from Santhal Pargana and justice for women," he added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that the BJP government in Jharkhand will implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Santhal Pargana division.

"Yesterday too you saw the Jharkhand government's internal letter in which it was written that intruders are given training at the Madrasas, and Aadhar cards are made. So many things are coming forward, we believe that after these elections BJP government will be formed and we will implement NRC in Santhal Pargana," he told ANI.

Voting for the Jharkhand assembly elections will be held in two phases -- on November 13 and November 20.

In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats.

With inputs from ANI