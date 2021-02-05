Five bridges between India and Nepal in Pithoragarh allowed to open for traffic
- The border bridges had been closed after the Covid-19 epidemic began to check the spread of the disease.
The Pithoragarh district administration has ordered the opening of all five bridges on the Indo-Nepal border on a daily basis from Friday.
The order has been issued after the state government permitted the administration to open the bridges on the border in the district.
“We have instructed sub-divisional-magistrates of Dharchula, Pithoragarh Didihat and Seema Suraksha Bal battalions guarding the border to open all five bridges situated on the Indo- Nepal border in the district in tune with the SOP issued by the Central government to check the spread of Covid-19,” said VK Jogdande, district magistrate Pithoragarh.
According to district officials, the Nepal government had ordered the opening of all bridges on the Indo-Nepal border last week.
“After receiving a letter from Nepalese officials, we had sent the same to our officers and we were waiting for their response. On Friday, we received the nod from the state government to open the bridges on a daily basis from our side. So now all the border bridges will remain open every day,” said AK Shukla, SDM Dharchula.
