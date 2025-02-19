Menu Explore
Five ‘carriers’ arrested at Bengaluru airport with 20 kg cannabis from Thailand: NCB

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 19, 2025 10:34 PM IST

The arrested persons are in the age group of 25 to 35 years, NCB's Bengaluru Zonal Unit, which made the arrests, said in a statement.

The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Bengaluru Zonal Unit arrested five ‘carriers’ from the city's Kempegowda International Airport, and seized about 20 kgs of high-grade cannabis (hydroponic weed) from them.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Also Read | Noida: Police destroy 647 kilos of cannabis worth 1.25 crore on court order

The arrests were made after the unit developed intelligence on persons bringing high-grade cannabis from Thailand to Bengaluru, and intercepted the group.

“Their interrogation has revealed that they were essentially used as mules/carriers to bring the contraband from Thailand by people unknown to them. They are all in the age group of 25-35 years,” NCB's Bengaluru Zonal Unit said in a press release.

Further, the press release noted that these ‘unknown individuals’ are believed to be members of a ‘trans-national drug trafficking syndicate,’ and sponsored ‘leisure trips’ of the arrested persons to Thailand on the promise that while returning to India, they will have to carry the bag of cannabis.

Also Read | Drug trafficking gang busted in Greater Noida; 3 arrested with cannabis worth 55 lakh

The mules/carriers were ‘misled’ into believing that the cannabis business is ‘not an offence in India’ and if intercepted, ‘arrangements’ will be made to secure their release, the statement read.

“Public is informed that possession of Cannabis is an offence in India and carries a punishment up to 20 years in prison. Further, public is advised to be careful against falling in such trap of this trans-national drug syndicate and not carry any baggage handed over by someone without verifying its contents,” it stated.

The NCB also requested the public to inform it about similar calls offering to 'sponsor' a ‘leisure trip’ abroad, or any information about drug trafficking at 1933, the central agency's ‘MANAS’ helpline number.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
