Five ‘carriers’ arrested at Bengaluru airport with 20 kg cannabis from Thailand: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Bengaluru Zonal Unit arrested five ‘carriers’ from the city's Kempegowda International Airport, and seized about 20 kgs of high-grade cannabis (hydroponic weed) from them. Representational Image

The arrests were made after the unit developed intelligence on persons bringing high-grade cannabis from Thailand to Bengaluru, and intercepted the group.

“Their interrogation has revealed that they were essentially used as mules/carriers to bring the contraband from Thailand by people unknown to them. They are all in the age group of 25-35 years,” NCB's Bengaluru Zonal Unit said in a press release.

Further, the press release noted that these ‘unknown individuals’ are believed to be members of a ‘trans-national drug trafficking syndicate,’ and sponsored ‘leisure trips’ of the arrested persons to Thailand on the promise that while returning to India, they will have to carry the bag of cannabis.

The mules/carriers were ‘misled’ into believing that the cannabis business is ‘not an offence in India’ and if intercepted, ‘arrangements’ will be made to secure their release, the statement read.

“Public is informed that possession of Cannabis is an offence in India and carries a punishment up to 20 years in prison. Further, public is advised to be careful against falling in such trap of this trans-national drug syndicate and not carry any baggage handed over by someone without verifying its contents,” it stated.

The NCB also requested the public to inform it about similar calls offering to 'sponsor' a ‘leisure trip’ abroad, or any information about drug trafficking at 1933, the central agency's ‘MANAS’ helpline number.