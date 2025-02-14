Noida: Police destroy 647 kilos of cannabis worth 1.25 crore on court order

Nearly 650 kilos of cannabis, estimated to be worth around ₹1.25 crore, which was recovered in connection with 134 cases in the past two years, was destroyed following orders from the court on Wednesday, said police on Thursday. This is the first time that the cannabis was destroyed in a boiler installed at a factory in the district. Earlier, it was shifted to Bulandshahr for disposal. (Hindustan Times/Representational Image)

“On Wednesday, we destroyed 646.705 kilograms of cannabis worth ₹1.25 crore after receiving orders from the district courts. The cannabis was destroyed at the industrial area Site 5 in Kasna, Greater Noida,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police, central Noida.

The destroyed cannabis was recovered in connection with 134 cases registered at seven police stations, including Kasna, Sector 39, Phase 1, Sector 20, 24, 49, and 58 in the past two years, said senior police officers.

They added that the highest number of cases -- 51 -- were registered at the Phase 1 police station, followed by 43 cases at Sector 24 station, and 27 cases at Sector 58 station.

“In all cases, more than 200 suspects were arrested. Earlier, seized cannabis was destroyed once the trial ended. But this time, the trials in all these cases are pending, and we completed one-and-a-half months of paperwork to get the permission for disposing of the contraband,” said Ashok Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, anti-narcotics.

“This is the first time that the cannabis was destroyed in a boiler installed at a factory in the district. Earlier, it was shifted to Bulandshahr for disposal. We destroyed it in the presence of the drug disposal committee,” he said.

Of the 646.705 kilograms of cannabis, 452.2 kilograms were recovered by Kasna police alone in two cases registered on March 1 and 8, 2024, said the police.