Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida: Police destroy 647 kilos of cannabis worth 1.25 crore on court order

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Feb 14, 2025 07:12 AM IST

The destroyed cannabis was recovered in connection with 134 cases registered at seven police stations, including Kasna, Sector 39, Phase 1, Sector 20, 24, 49, and 58 in the past two years, said senior police officers

Nearly 650 kilos of cannabis, estimated to be worth around 1.25 crore, which was recovered in connection with 134 cases in the past two years, was destroyed following orders from the court on Wednesday, said police on Thursday.

This is the first time that the cannabis was destroyed in a boiler installed at a factory in the district. Earlier, it was shifted to Bulandshahr for disposal. (Hindustan Times/Representational Image)
This is the first time that the cannabis was destroyed in a boiler installed at a factory in the district. Earlier, it was shifted to Bulandshahr for disposal. (Hindustan Times/Representational Image)

“On Wednesday, we destroyed 646.705 kilograms of cannabis worth 1.25 crore after receiving orders from the district courts. The cannabis was destroyed at the industrial area Site 5 in Kasna, Greater Noida,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police, central Noida.

The destroyed cannabis was recovered in connection with 134 cases registered at seven police stations, including Kasna, Sector 39, Phase 1, Sector 20, 24, 49, and 58 in the past two years, said senior police officers.

They added that the highest number of cases -- 51 -- were registered at the Phase 1 police station, followed by 43 cases at Sector 24 station, and 27 cases at Sector 58 station.

“In all cases, more than 200 suspects were arrested. Earlier, seized cannabis was destroyed once the trial ended. But this time, the trials in all these cases are pending, and we completed one-and-a-half months of paperwork to get the permission for disposing of the contraband,” said Ashok Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, anti-narcotics.

“This is the first time that the cannabis was destroyed in a boiler installed at a factory in the district. Earlier, it was shifted to Bulandshahr for disposal. We destroyed it in the presence of the drug disposal committee,” he said.

Of the 646.705 kilograms of cannabis, 452.2 kilograms were recovered by Kasna police alone in two cases registered on March 1 and 8, 2024, said the police.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On