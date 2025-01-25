Drug trafficking gang busted in Greater Noida; 3 arrested with cannabis worth 55 lakh

Police teams from Beta-2 police station and the anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of Meerut jointly busted an active drug trafficking gang on Thursday and arrested three people, including a woman, police said on Friday. Investigators said the gang was led by Bhaksu Kami alias Bagsur Kami, a Nepalese national who smuggled the cannabis into India from Nepal. His accomplices include Dheeraj Singh Samant and his paternal aunt, Tulsi Devi. (HT Photo)

The three were arrested from Zero Point on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida late Thursday, police said, adding that they were in possession of 5.5 kilos of cannabis. Police said the contraband is valued at approximately ₹55 lakh in the international market. Three android mobile phones, an Aadhaar card, a Nepalese citizenship certificate, and ₹2,000 cash were also recovered from them.

“Through a joint operation by the Beta-2 police and the anti-narcotics task force, we successfully apprehended three individuals involved in a major drug trafficking racket,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Investigators said the gang was led by Bhaksu Kami alias Bagsur Kami, a Nepalese national who smuggled the cannabis into India from Nepal. His accomplices include Dheeraj Singh Samant and his paternal aunt, Tulsi Devi. The gang distributed drugs across Delhi, Haryana, Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and the NCR, making huge profits through the retail sales of the contraband, police said.

“Bhaksu Kami alias Bagsur Kami was the gang leader. His accomplices, Dheeraj Singh Samant and his paternal aunt Tulsi Devi, were key members of the gang,” said the ADCP.

Tulsi Devi, who was also wanted in a case registered under the NDPS Act in Muzaffarnagar, worked closely with Bhaksu to expand their illegal operations. It was Tulsi Devi and Singh handled distribution within India, police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act at Beta-2 police station, police said.