Five dead in rain-related incidents in Karnataka so far, say officials

A total of five people have died so far since the rainfall started this monsoon, officials informed Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao during a review meeting on Wednesday. Several houses were after a landslide in Mangaluru. A total of 1,992 houses have been marked as vulnerable (PTI)

“The government has already provided ₹1.2 lakh to each of the 82 families whose houses were fully destroyed. Among 705 partially damaged homes, compensation has reached 677 households,” Rao said while warning the Puttur tahsildar of strict action if payment delays to the remaining families weren’t resolved immediately. “Ensure this is cleared within a day.”

According to an official, the downpour has pushed the district’s daily rainfall far above average, with 55.7 mm recorded in 24 hours, compared to the normal 38.4 mm. Officials said Bantwal, Puttur and Beltangady taluks saw some of the highest house damages — 108, 125 and 129 respectively.

Electricity infrastructure has also taken a hit. 707 poles have collapsed, mostly in Belthangady and Sullia, due to falling trees, and 31 transformer centres were knocked out but later restored. “Power supply has been stabilised in most areas,” officials informed the minister.

Meanwhile, the Panemangalore old bridge, a key connection point, has raised fresh safety concerns.

The minister instructed officials to obtain a stability report. “This should not be delayed. Call in experts. The old steel bridge must be restricted to light vehicles only, and an arc has already been installed to prevent heavy vehicles from entering,” he said.

During the meeting, district’s deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan highlighted the impact of the rainfall on infrastructure and said: “Twenty-three of 37 bridges under the Panchayat Raj department were completely destroyed. Additionally, 145 government buildings and primary schools, 60 anganwadis, and several other community assets have sustained damage. A total of 1,992 houses have been marked as vulnerable and may be evacuated during red alerts.”

One of the worst-affected locations is Kettikal. “The hill had been cut steeply. Though NHAI had constructed a retaining wall in parts, it could not withstand the pressure and collapsed,” he said.

The minister was critical of the National Highways Authority of India’s reactive approach and instructed them to revise their project reports to include preventive steps.

Agriculture has also taken a hit, with 2.43 hectares of farmland and 4.88 hectares of horticultural crops reported damaged between April and May. Elsewhere, 34 private compound walls collapsed, and 92 privately owned lands have been affected.

Meanwhile, the body of a 17-year-old boy was recovered on Tuesday who drowned while taking a holy dip in the Bhima River at Ganagapur in Kalaburagi district on Monday afternoon.

“At around 3.30pm, Lakshmikant Parashurama, a resident of Khajuri village in Aland taluk, was visiting Dattatreya Swamy temple in Deval Ganagapur with his family. When they entered the river near the Papnashi area for a ritual bath. Sudden strong currents swept away four members of the group. Locals rescued three, but Lakshmikant could not be found,” said sub-inspector Rahul Pawade, who conducted the investigation. A case has been registered at the Deval Gangapur police station.

The body was recovered by local fishermen and fire department officials on Tuesday afternoon after an intensive search near the same stretch of the river.

Meanwhile, the outflow from the Kabini reservoir in Mysuru district increased to over 25,000 cusecs on Wednesday, prompting Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) to issue a flood warning to people living downstream. Authorities have advised residents and their livestock to move to higher ground and avoid approaching riverbanks.

According to an official, the water level in the Kabini dam almost reached its maximum capacity of 2,284 feet, with an inflow of 21,545 cusecs recorded at noon on Tuesday. The increased flow was attributed to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the Kapila river in Kerala’s Wayanad district.

Elsewhere in the state, the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Mandya district has recorded a significant inflow due to intensified rainfall in Kodagu.

The reservoir registered an inflow of 29,368 cusecs with the water level at 113.25 feet, against a full reservoir level of 124.80 feet, according to an official statement.

Kodagu, which saw an early onset of the southwest monsoon this year, experienced a dry spell in early June, but rainfall has picked up in recent days. During the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Wednesday, Bhagamandala recorded 91.2 mm of rainfall, while Shanthalli received 80 mm. Other regions such as Napoklu (50.8 mm), Virajpet (49 mm), and Ammathi (47.5 mm) also reported substantial rain.