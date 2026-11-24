Five people were killed when a speeding Mahindra Thar SUV, which they were travelling in, rammed into a stationary tanker on National Highway-16 in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Tuesday morning, police officials said.

Bhogapuram police rushed to the accident site after receiving information from local residents and launched rescue operations. (PTI/ Representational) more less

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The accident took place near Sundarapeta village of Bhogapuram mandal at around 7.30 am.

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The deceased were identified as 42-year-old Vakalapudi Srinivas (42), his wife Kusuma Ranjani, Borra Satish, his wife Smruthi, and Konda Suribabu. They were residents of the Tagarapuvalasa, Madhurawada and Bheemunipatnam areas of Visakhapatnam district.

Vizianagaram superintendent of police (SP) AR Damodhar told reporters that the accident occurred when the SUV crashed into the tanker parked on the roadside near the Bhogapuram toll gate.

“The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the SUV was completely crushed,” the SP said.

Four occupants died on the spot, while the fifth, who sustained critical injuries, succumbed while undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre at Sundarapeta.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the officer, the victims were returning to Visakhapatnam after visiting the Sri Mukhalingeswara Swamy temple in Srimukhalingam, Srikakulam district, when the tragedy occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the officer, the victims were returning to Visakhapatnam after visiting the Sri Mukhalingeswara Swamy temple in Srimukhalingam, Srikakulam district, when the tragedy occurred. {{/usCountry}}

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The tanker was travelling from Srikakulam towards Visakhapatnam and had been parked on the roadside near Bhogapuram after its driver temporarily stepped away.

“The SUV, which was proceeding towards Visakhapatnam, crashed into the stationary vehicle,” the SP said, adding that it was suspected that the SUV driver might have dozed off at the wheel due to fatigue after the long journey.

“However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be established,” he said.

Bhogapuram police rushed to the accident site after receiving information from local residents and launched rescue operations. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for postmortem examination. The badly damaged SUV was subsequently removed with the assistance of a crane, and traffic on the highway was restored.

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Bhogapuram police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the accident.

Union minister for civil aviation K Rammohan Naidu, state ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, Kondapalli Srinivas and B C Janardhan Reddy expressed grief over the death of five persons in a tragic road accident.