Activists Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri on Monday told the Election Commission of India (ECI) that its November 6 directive on the re-inclusion of people struck off the draft electoral roll in seven states were not being complied with on ground and asked the election body to audit its implementation. Voters at a centre to make corrections to SIR forms in Sadar Bazar on September 20 (Hindustan/Ishant Chauhan)

The two transparency activists had petitioned the Supreme Court over the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Delhi, complaining that the poll panel first removed the names of electors during the SIR exercise and then told them to apply for re-inclusion by filling Form 6, which was for first-time voters and made them liable for prosecution.

In a letter to ECI, Bhardwaj and Johri said accused election officials in Delhi of “flagrant non-compliance” with the November 6 directions.

“We are constrained to note that despite passage of more than ten days since the SC’s directions and the ECI’s subsequent letter, the required measures are not being implemented on the ground,” they said in the letter.

On November 6, the ECI wrote to the chief electoral officers (CEO) of Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Nagaland to facilitate the inclusion of electors in the final rolls.

The November 6 order followed weeks of scrutiny of the Supreme Court of Delhi’s electoral roll, where the draft published on August 31 removed about 4.7 million names from roughly 14.5 million electors. On October 28, the bench hearing the case questioned why people deleted from the draft roll should use Form 6 to register as new voters when they were previously on the rolls. Instead, it suggested allowing such voters to restore their names through Form 8, intended for address-related changes, or through the enumeration process. It also asked ECI to devise a mechanism to reach omitted voters, observing that the right to vote cannot be forfeited merely because a person was absent during enumeration.

The Nov 6 directive stipulated that voters flagged on the ASDD list - absent, shifted, dead or duplicate - should have to submit standard enumeration forms to be reinstated, rather than Form 6, an application that requires a declaration reserved for first-time voters.

But the CEO’s website pop-up and X handle still tell voters missing from the draft roll to file Form 6. All nine daily bulletins issued between November 7 and 15 carry the same advice, the letter said.

They also flagged that 13,355 Form 6 applications were received between November 6 and 15, with no breakdown of how many came from ASDD-listed voters. They claimed that it was illegal to accept such forms after the November 6 letter.

The two activists said Delhi CEO Ashok Kumar assured them on November 9 that instructions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) on implementing the ECI directive would be issued soon. They also pointed out that though the Supreme Court observed that rigid deadlines should not be followed in states without imminent elections, claims and objections still close on November 25 in Delhi, with the final roll due on December 22.

An official at the Delhi CEO’s office acknowledged that the SOPs had not been issued but said they must come from the ECI. “We don’t have the authority to draft guidelines on our own. We’re in touch with ECI and once the SOPs come in, they’ll be rolled out,” the official said.

The petitioners have also urged the ECI to withdraw Form 6 notices across all seven jurisdictions, report ASDD enumeration forms separately in daily bulletins, and extend the SIR timelines.