Flood in Maharashtra’s Chiplun: Water starts receding, rescue ops continue

Water started receding in most parts of Chiplun in Ratnagiri on Friday after rain wreaked havoc, even as rescue operations were started in the Konkan town of Maharashtra.

According to Chiplun district collector B R Patil, illegal constructions along the Vashisthi river and discharge from the Kolkewadi dam could have led to flooding.

“There has been illegal construction along the river and the release of water from Kolkewadi dam and torrential rains flooded the entire city.We can call it a partially man-made disaster . Once the flood water recedes, a probe will be ordered into the illegal constructions. Food packets are being distributed to those stranded on different floors of various buildings,” he added.

The four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams along with, Coast Guard, the navy and the army began rescue operations on Friday morning after the situation improved partially. The NDRF teams reached the town but water didn’t let the rescuers enter.

Also Read | Mumbai under orange alert, to receive lesser rain than last 4 days

“We have requested for six additional teams of NDRF personnel and army columns to aid us in our rescue and relief work. The navy teams will be reaching today while the coast guard is already helping us in the operations,” said Patil.

The Western Naval Command in Mumbai has deployed five teams to Chiplun following a request by the district administration. Each team will have five rescue team members, and a boat, and can save between 5-7 adults. Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force helicopters have been deployed for rescue operations of people stranded in Chiplun and Khed towns in the district.

The district administration has stated that the continuous heavy rainfall since last few days in the catchment areas of Vashishti, Savitri rivers, and catchment area of Kolpewadi dam in Satara district, opening of floodgates of Kolpewadi dam , high tide in the Arabian sea have been some of the chief factors which affected Chiplun the most. More than 80% of the town with a population of 70,000 has been submerged due to the rise in the water level of river Vashishti.

Minister Anil Parab, who is the district guardian minister of Ratnagiri, said, “Road connectivity in Ratnagiri has been completely halted due to heavy rains. Chiplun is completely submerged in floor water and a similar situation prevails in Khed. We are finding it difficult to reaching these places as all roads are closed. Rescue teams from local municipality, Coast Guard are using their boats to shift people from the low- lying area to safety. Marriage halls, school buildings and other public places of safety have been opened to house the evacuated people,” he said.

The flood situation in Raigad continues to remain grim as five persons were reported dead in Talai village during a landslide on Thursday night. District collector Nidhi Choudhari said, “Five people died in the district due to landslides and floods. The NDRF teams and district administration are carrying out operations in the far-flung villages to rescue and evacuate the stranded villagers,” she added.