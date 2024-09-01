Flood-ravaged Gujarat to receive more rains next week, warns IMD

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has again forecasted more rains in Gujarat's Vadodara between September 2 and 4. A family wades through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (AP Photo)

Following heavy rains on August 23, water was released from the Ajwa dam into the Vishwamitri river, leading to water levels rising up to six to eight feet in many parts of the city.

The IMD has placed Vadodara under a yellow alert for September 2 and the nearby districts of Bharuch and Narmada are under an orange alert. It has also mentioned that four districts in Saurashtra including Ahmedabad, which are close to South and Central Gujarat are under a yellow alert.

For September 4, the alert extends to South Gujarat and Central Gujarat, with Anand and Bharuch districts remaining under an orange alert. Met department has predicted heavy rainfall for September, following August's weather.

In the latest spell of rain, Gujarat has received 105 percent of its average annual rainfall within a few days. IMD expects extremely heavy rain in 12 districts

A crocodile was spotted on the roof of a house in Gujarat's Vadodara as the state continued to reel under floods after extremely heavy rainfall. The video of the incident has gone viral.

At least 28 people have died and thousands displaced in the floods. Following the recent heavy rains and severe floods in Gujarat, the state government has begun relief and cleanup efforts across various areas.

In Narmada district, immediate repairs are being made to roads damaged by the rains. The Narmada district road and building department is handling these repairs, based on an assessment conducted by the Narmada district collector.

According to an official statement, the water levels in the district have receded. After a brief break from the rain, the executive engineering team from the Narmada department is working on the repairs to ensure smooth travel for residents.

With ANI inputs