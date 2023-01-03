Focus on making India self-reliant, Modi tells scientists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Indian scientists to focus on making the country aatmanirbhar or self-reliant by paying special attention to the real-world applications of scientific innovation.

“The focus of our scientific innovations should be to make India self-reliant... While we need to pay attention to the areas of global innovation and interest, we also need to see fields where we can make breakthroughs,” Modi said in his video address at the 108th Indian Science Congress in Nagpur.

Modi said scientific innovations should also have real-world applications. He added scientists should foresee how their work can be used to make the lives of people better and ensure that their innovations move from labs to the grassroots.

Modi said 17-18% of the world’s population resides in India and the advancement of such a large group of people will automatically lead to global advancement.

Parallel sessions at the Indian Science Congress are being at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University.

“...there will be a women’s science congress, a farmers’ science congress, a children’s science congress, a tribal meet, a section on science and society and a science communicators’ congress,” Union science and technology ministry said in a pre-event statement on Monday.

The plenary sessions during the event will feature Nobel laureates, leading Indian and foreign researchers, experts, and technocrats from a variety of fields, including space, defence, information technology and medical research, the ministry said.

