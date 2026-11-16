Footage shows stalker assaulting 17-year-old at Delhi apparel store before murder

Footage from a west Delhi clothing store, where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly killed by a 24-year-old stalker, shows the accused physically assaulting the victim in the final moments before her death on Saturday.

The girl was killed inside the store on Saturday. (HT photo)

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The 1.30-second video shows the accused in a red tshirt entering the store in Moti Nagar, where the teen worked, assaulting her and dragging her to a corner outside the cameras’ view. The girl’s screams can be heard in the footage. She appeared to be alone inside the store at the time of the incident.

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According to the police, the accused – Suraj Kumar who is a cab driver – slit the girl’s throat inside the trial room of the apparel store for allegedly repeatedly rejecting his advances. Two of the girl’s elder sisters are married to Kumar’s elder brothers, and he lived on the same street as the victim in Basai Darapur, the police said.

Also read | Stalker kills 17-year-old girl in Delhi apparel shop, previously held for her assault

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{{^usCountry}} The accused tried to flee Delhi after the crime but was arrested on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused tried to flee Delhi after the crime but was arrested on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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Kumar also allegedly assaulted the girl on the road in Basai Darapur nearly two years ago when she refused to go out with him, following which he was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police officers aware of the details said. The victim’s family said the matter reached the court, where the two sides reached a compromise earlier this year. The police confirmed Kumar was let off in the case in June.

The victim’s family, however, said the harassment resumed three months ago and alleged that Kumar threatened to kill the girl and her elder brother if she refused to speak to him. The girl lived with her parents, three brothers and a sister.

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Also read | Moti Nagar murder accused harassing minor since 3 years, FIR filed last year

The two families, originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, moved to Delhi around 20 years ago and have been living in the same residential colony, people aware of the details said. The families became closely related after Kumar’s elder brothers married the victim’s elder sisters in 2023. It was during the wedding celebrations that the accused became acquainted with the victim.

“He began making advances towards her soon after the wedding. She repeatedly refused to speak to him or befriend him, but he continued to pursue her,” the victim’s 50-year-old father said.

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Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Saurabh Chandra said the police control room received a call from the owner of the shop at 8.51pm on Saturday about a murder at the store in Moti Nagar. Police found the girl dead in the changing room, with her throat slit.

An officer aware of the matter said Kumar entered the shop at about 5.30pm. “He slit her throat. She was alone at the time of the incident. Later, the owner came to the shop and found the girl dead, following which she called the police,” the officer said, seeking anonymity.