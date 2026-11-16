Moti Nagar murder accused harassed minor girl for 3 years, FIR filed last year

The 24-year-old man accused of killing a 17-year-old girl for allegedly repeatedly rejecting his advances in Moti Nagar, west Delhi, had been harassing her for at least three years and, while a case had previously been filed in the matter last year, according to police officials and family members on Sunday. An 18-year-old saleswoman named Shabnam was found murdered inside the trial room of a clothing showroom. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Suraj Kumar, allegedly slit the minor girl’s throat inside an apparel shop where she worked in Basai Darapur around 5:30pm on Saturday. Her body was found around 8pm in one of the changing rooms. Officers said they arrested the suspect, Suraj Kumar, on Sunday. Two of the girl’s elder sisters are married to Kumar’s elder brothers, and he lived on the same street as the victim.

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Preliminary enquiry reveals previous assault A preliminary police investigation revealed that, in 2025, the minor had filed a police complaint against Suraj for assaulting her in the middle of the road in Basai Darapur. At the time, an FIR was filed under sections of Pocso Act. The matter reached the court, where it remained till the two families reached a compromise earlier this year, according to family members.

However, that did not put an end to the harassment and, the family said, Suraj had resumed harassing the teenager around three months ago.