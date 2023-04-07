Home / India News / 'My king is very intelligent…': Ex-Andhra CM's jab as he swaps Cong for BJP

HT News Desk
Apr 07, 2023 12:22 PM IST

Kiran Kumar Reddy was the last chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh before the formation of Telangana in 2014.

In another setback to the Congress party, former Andhra chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Reddy was the last chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh before Telangana was carved out from it.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy.
Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, the four-time MLA said he had never imagined that he had to leave Congress, and blamed his move on “wrong decisions” by the party leadership. Hitting out at the Congress leadership for its inability to accept people's verdict and make course corrections, Reddy said they believe they are correct and all others, including the people of India, are wrong.

“What has happened is, state after state, due to bad decisions of Congress high command, the party is getting damaged in all states. They don't interact with people. They don't take the opinion of the leaders. It is not the story of one state. It is a story throughout the country,” he said.

Taking a veiled jibe at Congress leadership, Reddy said, “There is an old saying - my king is very intelligent, he doesn't think on his own, and he doesn't listen to anyone's advice.”

Reddy contrasted the rise of the BJP with the decline of the Congress since 1984 and lauded the ruling party's leaders led by Modi for their hard work and commitment towards the nation.

They have clarity of thought and consistency, and taking courageous decisions is the hallmark of the government, he said.

Reddy's induction into the BJP comes a day after former defence minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony switched to the saffron party and slammed a section of the Congress leadership for "serving the interests of a single family" instead of working for the country.

(With agency inputs)

