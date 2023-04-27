Karnataka Elections: My competition is with both BJP and Congress, says Janardhan Reddy

Accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case, former BJP minister Janardhan Reddy has been out on bail since 2015. After being politically inactive for nearly 12 years since he was arrested by the CBI in 2011, he launched the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha before the election. As several conditions were imposed by the apex court in its order, Janardhana Reddy has announced that he will contest from Gangavathi assembly seat in Koppal district, outside his turf in Ballari. Accused of trying to split the BJP votes, in an interview with Arun Dev, Reddy said that he is open to supporting anyone who will support his poll promises. Former BJP minister Janardhan Reddy. (HT Archives)

Just months before the elections you have launched a political party, what is your main reason behind launching the party?

Our party’s symbol is football. It represents reality. When I was in politics earlier, I was treated like a football by everyone, irrespective of whether they were my own or my enemies. Now I have entered the election to prove that I too can play football with everyone.

You were one of the leaders that helped the BJP grow in north Karnataka but now you are accused of spilling votes from the party.

I’m contesting on my own and my competition is both Congress and the BJP. We have fielded candidates in 55 seats where we believe I have goodwill and are confident of winning these seats.

Will you support BJP or the Congress if you are party wins any seats?

Whoever agrees to support the assurances I have made in the manifesto, if they want my party’s support, I’m ready to give it. But for now, the focus is on elections.

Are your cases a challenge to getting good candidates for your party?

I didn’t have to ask people to contest from my party. People, who are aware of the work I have done, have come to me to contest from my party. We have good candidates.

A tweet by B Sriramulu inviting the people to participate in a programme by your party had gone viral. It even led to speculations that you are associates even now.

I was told it was a mistake from his end. We are politically separate even though we are really good friends.

What are your main poll promises?

We have announced a ₹15,000 capital support annually for farmers with less than 5 acres of land, 9 hours of continuous free power supply for farmers every day, Arogya Shree health cover to those whose annual income is less than ₹5 lakh, ₹2,500 per month financial assistance for women who run the house, 250 units of free power to every household, ₹2,500 monthly unemployment allowance to jobless youth. Other promises include 2BHK houses in the name of women for families without houses and an increase in certain social security schemes.

The last time you became an MLA, you had the support of a major political party. What is your strategy this time?

The goodwill is what I am counting on. All the good work I have done for the people in the past will result in votes for me. People may not talk openly about it but wherever I go, people all remember how I have helped them. This love will get me votes.

While you are talking about goodwill, a court has given orders to file a fresh criminal case against you in connection with a mining case.

I have seven cases (19 as per his election affidavit) filed against me. These cases were filed more than 10 years ago. Even though I have petitioned the court to fast-track these cases and hear them on a day-to-day basis, they (investigating agencies) are not agreeing to it. They don’t want to do it because there is no case. They arrested me and kept me in jail for four years. Why was in kept in jail for four years without bail? Wasn’t it a political vendetta?

Despite the findings in the report by the Lokayukta and the finding by the other agencies, are you claiming there was no illegality in your mining operations?

Documents filed before the courts are available. Check them. There is no case.