Former Haryana IPS officer appointed as chief of BCCI’s anti corruption unit

Former Haryana-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, KK Mishra has been appointed as the head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s anti-corruption unit. He will replace former Gujarat IPS officer, SHS Khandawala. KK Mishra. (File)

Mishra who retired in the rank of director general in 2020, is at present serving as member of the Haryana State Police Complaints Authority.

As per a BCCI communication signed by its Secretary, Jay Shah, Mishra will have a three-year tenure as chief of the anti-corruption unit from July 2023 to 2026.

