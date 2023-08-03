BJP MLA’s remark on Kharge sparks furore

Bengaluru : Former Karnataka home minister andBJP MLA Araga Jnanendra has made objectionable reference to the complexion of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, prompting the ruling party in the state to demand his expulsion from BJP. (HT Photo)

Former Karnataka home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Araga Jnanendra has kicked off a controversy by making objectionable reference to the complexion of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, prompting the ruling party in the state to demand his expulsion from the BJP.

The former minister made the purported remarks at Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district while addressing a protest rally against Kasturirangan committee report on Western Ghats on Tuesday. Jnanendra also targeted state’s forest minister Eshwar Khandre, who hails from the same Kalyana-Karnataka region as Kharge, for his statement regarding the implementation of the Kasturirangan report.

Jnanendra said people from the region, who hardly know anything about trees, plants, or shade are speaking about decisions that impacts the lives of people living in Western Ghats region.

“It is our misfortune that the forest minister is from that region (Kalyana-Karnataka), which doesn’t have forest. They don’t know what plant, tree or its shade is. Under the scorching heat people there turn black (dark), we will know it by looking at our Kharge. Because of the hair cover, he (Khandre) is saved, it (hairs) is shade for them,” Jnanendra said. “Such people who don’t know about the lives of people living in Malnad or Western Ghats region are speaking.”

Asking chief minister Siddaramaiah to clear his government’s stance on the Kasturirangan panel report, the former minister further said: “Kasturirangan is not an expert on environment. The Western Ghats have survived because of the native people. The scientists prepared the report based on satellite images. We have been opposing the report. Chief minister Siddaramaiah should understand this.”

On Wednesday, Congress condemned the BJP leader’s remarks, saying it was an insult not only to Kharge but the entire Dalit community.

“Araga Jnanendra insulted Mallikarjun Kharge about his complexion. He represents the BJP’s low-level mindset. These remarks about his complexion are not just an insult to Kharge, they are an insult to the entire Dalit community,” Karnataka Congress tweeted. “…If the BJP has the slightest respect for Dalits, it should expel Jnanendra and he should apologise to Mallikarjun Kharge and Dalits.”

Hitting back at Jnanendra, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said sarcastically, “there is NIMHANS (National institute of mental health and Neuro science) in Bengaluru with first class facility, we will make arrangements to send him there.”

Minister Khandre said being a former home minister, Jnanendra has made such a “low statement”, which is an insult not only to people from Kalyana-Karnataka, but the entire state.

“Kharge is a national leader, who is respected above party-line. He (Jnanendra) has lost his mind to make such statements,” Khandre said. “Legal action should be taken against him and if BJP has any morality, it should expel him.”

However, as the issue snowballed into a major controversy, Jnanendra on Wednesday clarified that he never spoke about Kharge, but said he will express regret if anyone is hurt.

“I never spoke against Mallikarjun Kharge, I don’t think I’m big enough to criticise him. I always speak with respect for his seniority and experience. My intention was not to hurt Mallikarjun Kharge or Khandre. I have seen reactions in the media. My intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings, but if anyone is hurt, I express regret,” the former minister said, maintaining he had never taken Kharge’s name.

Meanwhile, Khandre, who was recently quoted as saying that the state government was committed to implementing the Kasturirangan committee report on declaring eco-sensitive zones in Western Ghats, assured that the government “will not take any hasty action” in this regard.

“I have nowhere said that the government is bound to implement the Kasturirangan committee report on the preservation of the Western Ghats,” he said. “The state government is committed to the conservation of biodiversity and flora in the Western Ghats.”

