Former Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal appointed NCLAT chairperson

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Rajesh Bindal was appointed chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday, Bar & Bench reported. His appointment comes months after former Supreme Court judge Justice Ashok Bhushan completed his tenure as NCLAT chairperson on July 4, 2026.

Rajesh Bindal has been appointed as the NCLAT chairman. (X/@anidigital)

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Bindal retired from the Supreme Court on April 15 this year after serving at the top court for over three years.

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After Justice Bhushan's retirement, Justice Yogesh Khanna, a judicial member of the appellate tribunal, took over as officiating chairperson from July 5. The Central government subsequently extended his tenure in October.

Before his elevation to the Supreme Court in February 2023, Justice Bindal served as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

The appointment comes amid recent scrutiny by the Supreme Court of the functioning of NCLAT.

Last week, the top court had raised concerns over the ministry of corporate affairs' control over the tribunals, with CJI Surya Kant remarking that the ministry had “completely hijacked” the institutions.

A bench comprising CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana called for granting the presidents of the NCLT and NCLAT complete autonomy over appointments.

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{{^usCountry}} As an interim measure, the bench suggested deputation, followed by phased regular recruitment through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) or Staff Selection Commission (SSC). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As an interim measure, the bench suggested deputation, followed by phased regular recruitment through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) or Staff Selection Commission (SSC). {{/usCountry}}

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“I know how contractors play their hands. They don't care about judicial/technical members. Complete autonomy must be with presidents. They can take UPSC/SSC. The tribunal has been completely hijacked by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. That is impinging on the autonomy of the institution. That's the problem. The ministry wants to have complete grip; that's most unfortunate,” the CJI orally remarked while hearing a petition filed by contractual employees working in the NCLT, NCLAT.