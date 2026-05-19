Former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri passes away at 91

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Union minister Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri, known for bringing military discipline to public service, personal integrity, and simplicity, passed away in Dehradun on Tuesday. He was 91. Former Uttarakhand chief minister and Union minister Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri.

Khanduri served in the army for around four decades (1954-1991) and rose to the rank of Major General before joining politics. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Uttarakhand’s Garhwal constituency in 1991. Khanduri was reelected four times, building a reputation as a disciplined and principled parliamentarian. He served as Union road transport and highways minister between 2000 and 2004.

Khanduri’s first term as chief minister lasted from March 2007 to June 2009, when he resigned, taking moral responsibility for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s dismal performance in the 2009 national polls in Uttarakhand. He held the post again from September 2011 to March 2012.

Khanduri, popularly known as “General Sahib”, was re-elected to the Lok Sabha for the fifth term in 2014 and served as chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on defence (2014-2018). He also served on important committees related to transport, public accounts, and home affairs.

In 1983, Khanduri received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, a military award for distinguished service. Khanduri held key positions in the Corps of Engineers. He commanded a regiment during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Khanduri, who was born on October 1, 1934, in Dehradun, held important posts like the army’s chief engineer.

Tributes poured in as soon as the news of Khanduri’s passing broke. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Khanduri will always be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the armed forces and the political arena. “He remained forever dedicated to the development of Uttarakhand, which was clearly evident during his tenure as Chief Minister. His term as a Union Minister is also inspiring to everyone. He made tireless efforts continuously for the betterment of connectivity across the country.”

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Khanduri set an exemplary standard of discipline, dedication, and national service in the armed forces and in public life. “In public life, he established a strong identity through his focus on Uttarakhand’s development, good governance, transparency, and an honest work culture. Through several important decisions taken in the interest of the state, he gave a new direction to its development,” said Dhami. “His simplicity, forthrightness, and administrative efficiency would always remain a source of inspiration”.

Khanduri’s daughter, Uttarakhand assembly speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, said her father would be remembered as a leader who combined military discipline with public service. “My father was regarded as a symbol of integrity, discipline, and national service in the politics of Uttarakhand and the country. From his years in the army to his long political career, his life remained dedicated to the selfless service of the nation and society,” said Bhushan.

She called his passing an irreparable loss to the public life of both Uttarakhand and the country. “His political journey was marked by simplicity, transparency, and a steadfast commitment to good governance. During his tenure, he played a key role in strengthening the country’s road connectivity infrastructure, accelerating projects under the Golden Quadrilateral and the National Highway Development Programme”.

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University political science professor MM Semwal said Khanduri was widely respected for his clean image and commitment to transparent governance. “He was a disciplined administrator who emphasised good governance and accountability in public life. He was very punctual and development-oriented. When he served as Union transport minister, he worked to improve road connectivity in Uttarakhand and remained focused on development. During his tenure as chief minister, he initiated measures such as gender budgeting and 50% reservation for women in panchayats,” said Semwal.

Social activist Anoop Nautiyal said an era of integrity in public life ended with Khanduri’s passing. “Khanduri lived a life defined by honesty, discipline, and courage, dedicating himself wholeheartedly to serving both the nation and the people of Uttarakhand. His public-spirited decision-making was clear, and once convinced that something served the larger interest of the state and its people, he pursued it with unwavering conviction.”

He said, unlike most politicians, who are involved in business and commercial interests, Khanduri maintained exemplary personal integrity and simplicity throughout his public life. “In many ways, he represented a forgotten generation of public leaders for whom service and principles mattered far above personal gain.”