Four Class 6 students swept away by flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, 2 killed

ByShobhit Gupta
Jul 15, 2023 08:44 PM IST

Two students were killed, one girl was injured and another was rescued in Bajoi Billawar town in Kathua distric.

Two students of Class 6 were killed, one was injured and another was rescued after they were swept away during a flash flood in Jammu and Kashmir's Dall Khadd of Bajoi Billawar town in Kathua district on Saturday.

People search four girl students who were swept away in a flash flood at Dall in Billawar area of Kathua district on Saturday.(HT)
This is a developing story, please check for updates.

Saturday, July 15, 2023
