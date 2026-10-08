Four CRPF personnel injured in accidental blast while disposing explosives in Chhattisgarh

Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, including two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), were injured in an accidental blast while a team was disposing of unserviceable and leftover explosives near a CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near Bodrajpadar Nala, around 200 metres from the Elarmadgu camp.

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The incident took place near Bodrajpadar Nala, around 200 metres from the Elarmadgu camp.

According to a police statement, an Ammunition Technician Team (ATT) from Jagdalpur had reached the 50th Battalion CRPF’s Elarmadgu camp to inspect various camps in the Konta range and safely dispose of unserviceable and remaining explosives stored there.

During the disposal process, which was being carried out following safety protocols, a piece of an explosive or bomb accidentally flew towards the nearby area and exploded, injuring four personnel.

Those injured were identified as ASI M K Tiwari of the ATT team, ASI Aneesh Khan of the 50th Battalion CRPF, Inspector Amarnath Mishra of the ATT team and head constable Kuldeep Raj of the 50th Battalion CRPF.

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{{^usCountry}} Tiwari and Khan suffered serious injuries, while Mishra and Raj sustained minor injuries, the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tiwari and Khan suffered serious injuries, while Mishra and Raj sustained minor injuries, the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

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All four were given first aid immediately after the incident and shifted to the government hospital in Konta, where treatment was underway.

The seriously injured personnel were being prepared for referral to a higher medical facility, if required, police said.