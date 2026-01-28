Four Gurugram schools get bomb threat emails

Four private schools in Gurugram received bomb threat emails around 7.08am on Wednesday, prompting a combing of the campuses. Police squads were on the campuses with sniffer dogs. State Disaster Response Force was also been called in. (Sourced)

Kunskapsskolan School, DLF Phase-1, Lancer’s School, Sector 53, Pathways World School, Badshahpur, and Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Sector 64, received the threats.

“Upon receiving the information, police teams immediately reached the spots, and security protocols were activated. SDRF [State Disaster Response Force]...has also been called in to assist and is currently on task,” the district administration said in a statement. It added that the situation is under close monitoring.

In a message to parents, one of the schools said that a bomb threat email was received by their institution and other schools. The school described the message as appearing to be a hoax. It said police were immediately informed and teams were deployed. The school assured parents that student safety would not be compromised.

As the combing process is time-consuming, bus services were suspended, and students who had arrived were sent back. Parents were requested to collect them from the bus stops. Parents who had not dropped their wards were advised to return home. Those who had already dropped their children off were assured that students were safe and could be picked up from the school.

An official from one of the schools, requesting anonymity, said, “We activated standard safety protocols immediately. Students were kept calm and under supervision while police teams carried out their checks. There was no panic on the campus.”

Police confirmed that no suspicious object was found during the initial checks. “All necessary precautionary measures are being taken, and the premises are being thoroughly checked as per protocol,” an officer said.

Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said the cybercrime unit was investigating the matter. “Our cyber team is tracing the sender of the email and analysing its origin. The investigation is underway, and strict legal action will be taken against those found responsible,” he said.

Authorities appealed to parents and residents not to panic, reiterating that the situation is under control and that safety arrangements have been put in place across the affected schools.

“We are advised to keep students out of the building until the campuses are screened. Given cold weather conditions, not practical to hold children outdoors for such a long spell. Hence have declared a holiday,” said Kunal Bhadoo, director of Kunskapsskolan Schools.