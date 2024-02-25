Four MLAs from Congress, NPP join BJP in Arunachal Pradesh ahead of polls

Agartala: Ahead of Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections, four legislators from the opposition Congress and the Nationalist People’s Party (NPP) joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. With the joining of the four MLAs, the BJP now has a strength of 56 in the 60-member state legislative assembly (Twitter/@PemaKhanduBJP)

With the joining of the four MLAs, the BJP now has a strength of 56 in the 60-member state legislative assembly.

Of the four legislators, Ninong Ering and Wanglin Lowandong from Congress and Mutchu Mithi and Gokar Basar from NPP joined the ruling party in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and BJP’s election in-charge Ashok Singhal during an event held at Itanagar.

Ering was elected from the West Pasighat assembly, and Wanglin represents the Borduria Bogapani constituency. Mithi and Basar represent Roing and Basar seats, respectively.

Chief minister Khandu welcomed the legislators, saying the joining of the MLAs in BJP is a testament to their faith in the principles of good governance championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Their joining of the party will further fortify our base in their respective constituencies and Arunachal Pradesh,” he wrote on X.

In the 60-seated assembly, the Congress is now left with only two legislators and two independent legislators, increasing the scope of the BJP to retain its power in the state. In the 2019 state elections, the BJP bagged 41 seats.

The Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly election is scheduled to be held in or before April this year, along with the Lok Sabha elections.