Four Naxalites killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Four Naxalites were killed in a recent encounter with the security personnel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. The incident happened after a gunfight broke out during an anti-Naxal operation. A large quantity of weapons were also recovered from them. A gunfight broke out between the security forces and the Naxalites on Saturday evening in a forest near the southwest part of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.(PTI)

The gunfight broke out between the security forces and the Naxalites on Saturday evening in a forest near the southwest part of the district.

The team of security forces were out on an anti-Naxal operation after they received information about the presence of Naxal Cadres in the forest, said Inspector General of Police in Bastar Range, Sundarraj P.

Along with this, a huge quantity of weapons and firearms, including INSAS and SLR rifles, were also recovered, the official said. After the encounter, bodies of four Naxalites have been found at the encounter site, and intermittent exchange of fire is still underway, the official told PTI. The operation is still underway.

So far, 225 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh this year. Of these, 208 were killed in the Bastar division, which comprises the districts of Bijapur, Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma and Dantewada.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand’s Gumla district this morning, three Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with security forces. Several rounds of bullets were fired from both sides, and an AK-47 and two INSAS rifles were also recovered from the spot. According to intelligence inputs received by the police, members of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), had gathered at Lawadag in Ghaghra.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared the government's commitment towards eradicating Left Wing Extremism by March 31, 2026. He recently said that the anti-Naxal operations will continue unabated during the monsoon season as well. Further, appealing to the Maoists, Shah said that, “there’s no need for dialogue. Lay down your arms and join the path of development.” He urged them to surrender and get the promised support from both the Centre and the state government.

(With PTI inputs)