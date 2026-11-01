Four workers die after inhaling toxic gas in Ujjain hotel waste chamber

Four workers died after entering a chamber at a hotel’s basement for leftover food and residual waste at a hotel in western Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Saturday night, a senior police officer said.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said the incident took place at Shri Ganga Hotel on Dewas Road in the district. (X/PTI videograb)

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Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said the incident took place at Shri Ganga Hotel on Dewas Road in the district.

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“Staff members along with some private individuals brought in for the task entered an above-ground chamber used for collecting leftover food and residual waste,” Sharma said, adding that the workers collapsed due to toxic gas and a slippery surface.

A fifth cleaner, Hemraj, entered the chamber to help the four but managed to come out after experiencing breathing difficulties and dizziness. Two others who entered to rescue the trapped workers also fell ill and were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

“After receiving information about the incident, a team from Madhav Nagar police station rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The workers had become trapped inside,” Sharma said.

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{{^usCountry}} A police sub-inspector also sustained injuries during the rescue operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police sub-inspector also sustained injuries during the rescue operation. {{/usCountry}}

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“It was a difficult operation. A cutting machine was used to cut open the metal chamber door. After nearly 90 minutes of rescue efforts, all four men were pulled out. Police personnel administered CPR in an attempt to revive them, but none survived,” said Madhav Nagar police station in-charge Gajendra Pachoriya.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for an autopsy. The family of the deceased has sought strict action against the hotel owner.