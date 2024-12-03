Menu Explore
Four workers killed in boiler explosion at Gujarat industrial unit

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 03, 2024 06:46 PM IST

The accident took place at an industrial unit in Ankleshwar GIDC area of Bharuch district in Gujarat on Tuesday

Four workers were killed in a boiler explosion at a waste treatment plant in Gujarat’s Ankleshwar industrial area in Bharuch district of Gujarat on Tuesday, police said.

The four workers who died in the boiler blast were carrying out welding work on the factory premises (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The four workers who died in the boiler blast were carrying out welding work on the factory premises (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The blast took place on the premises of Detox India Private Limited which is into industrial waste treatment.

“Four workers were carrying out welding work on the factory premises on Tuesday afternoon when there was a blast in the boiler. All four of them died on the spot. We are investigating the reason for the blast,” Bharuch superintendent of police Mayur Chavda said.

Fire services, industrial safety officials, health department personnel, and police arrived on site to investigate the cause of the explosion.

There was no fire at the factory site, said officials.

The company has not commented on the accident.

On its website, Detox India Pvt Ltd says it is an environmental solutions company offering services in areas including industrial waste management and waste recycling.

