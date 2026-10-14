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Frankfurt-Delhi Air India flight diverted to Jaipur after security alert, probe on

All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and taken to a designated holding area in the airport terminal, according to preliminary information.

Updated on: Oct 14, 2026, 11:54:37 IST
By Pulkit Bhardwaj
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An Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur following a security alert and landed safely at Jaipur International Airport. While preliminary reports suggested a bomb threat, an airport source told HT that the alert was related to a hijacking rumour.

All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated. (REUTERS)
All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated. (REUTERS)

Flight AI 2030 was moved to an isolation bay after landing, where personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), local police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) began checking the aircraft and passengers’ luggage.

“It was a hijacking rumour, not a bomb threat. It’s too early to comment officially on the matter. An investigation is underway,” an airport official told HT on condition of anonymity.

According to preliminary information, the alert was reported as the aircraft approached Indian airspace. Air Traffic Control (ATC) and security agencies were informed, following which the flight was diverted to Jaipur.

All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and taken to a designated holding area in the airport terminal, according to preliminary information.

 
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