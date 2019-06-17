In setback to Mamata, Trinamool MLA, 12 councillors switch to BJP

In a fresh round of desertions from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nowpara MLA Sunil Singh, along with 12 councillors, has joined the BJP today.

MLA Sunil Singh says, “Public in West Bengal wants ‘Sab ka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, referring to BJP’s poll slogan. “In Delhi, there is Modi ji’s govt and we want the same govt to be formed in the state, so that we can develop West Bengal”, he told ANI.

Sunil Singh’s defection comes 20 days after two TMC MLAs, including BJP leader Mukul Roy’s son Subhrangshu Roy with 56 municipal councillors switched sides over to the BJP.

Three municipalities — Kanchrapara, Halishahar, and Naihati — had come under BJP control after the switch-over last month.

Desertions are happening at a time when Bengal chief minister and TMC party chief Mamata Banerjee is battling 7-day-long state-wide protests by junior doctors.

TMC and the BJP are fighting an intense turf war for political ascendancy in the state. The saffron party’s stock is at its highest with victory on 18 Lok Sabha seats out of a total of 42 in the state.

Political tussle in Bengal has also led to a spike in political violence; 26 people have been killed in 2019 alone including 14 since Lok Sabha polls.

“Like the elections were held in seven phases in West Bengal, joinings in BJP will also happen in seven phases. Today was just the first phase,” BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijavargiya had claimed on May 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created a stir at an election rally in Hooghly, claiming 40 MLAs from the TMC would join the BJP after the elections.

Assembly elections will be held in the year 2021 in West Bengal.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 16:59 IST