NEET exam from next year will be computer-based: Centre amid paper leak row

Days after the NEET-UG 2026 exam was cancelled, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that the NEET exam will be conducted in a computer-based format from next year. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Centre has “utmost respect” for the judiciary. (ANI)

Addressing a press conference, Pradhan vowed strong action against those responsible for the paper leak and said the decision to cancel this month’s exam was taken in the interest of meritorious students.

Also read | Re-NEET date announced: Exam to be held on June 21, says NTA

“We will have to fix wherever the NTA is falling short, and the NTA will be held responsible,” the minister said, adding that certain issues had “come to notice” and would be thoroughly investigated.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said that the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination will be held on June 21. The NTA on Tuesday announced its decision of cancelling the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on May 3 over paper leak allegations.