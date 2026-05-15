Re-NEET date announced: Exam to be held on June 21, says NTA

“The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA,” the NTA said in a post on X on Friday.

Re-NEET date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Friday that the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination will be held on June 21. The NTA on Tuesday announced its decision of cancelling the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on May 3 over paper leak allegations.

Announcing the cancellation of the May 3 exam, NTA said on Tuesday the decision has been taken in view of the inputs received, taken together with the findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, established that the present examination process could not be allowed to stand.

The “inputs” here referred to reports of alleged irregularities being probed by the Rajasthan special operations group (SOG).

“In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration to the central agencies for independent verification and necessary action, consistent with its standing commitment to the fair, secure, and credible conduct of the national examinations entrusted to it,” the NTA had said in a post on X on Tuesday.'

Investigation over paper leak allegations that emerged from Rajasthan, now being carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has led to multiple arrests.

The CBI told a Delhi court on Thursday that the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak traces back to a source inside the NTA— a claim the court recorded in its order, noting that accused Shubham Khairnar had obtained the paper from a Pune-based person who had in turn obtained it from his “NTA source”, according to an earlier HT report.

The five remanded to CBI custody so far in the alleged paper leak case are Yash Yadav from Haryana's Gurugram, Mangilal Khatik, Vikash Biwal and Dinesh Biwal from Rajasthan's Jaipur, and Khairnar from Maharashtra's Nashik — all brought on transit remand from their respective states.